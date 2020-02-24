The creator of Black Clover teases fans by revealing Noelle's true power

Share it:

Several years have passed since then Black Clover, manga materialized thanks to the work of Yuki Tabata, has arrived on the market managing to quickly bewitch millions of fans around the world, a success that has contributed to the creation of an animated adaptation that has brought even more curious people closer to it.

Now, however, readers are eagerly awaiting to discover the new events that will be narrated in the next chapters, with a new threat that stands before Asta while our hero have left for a journey in order to find the information they have. extreme need. From volume to volume, however, our protagonists have become increasingly strong learning new skills and improving their condition as deadly opponents stood on the horizon. At this point, however, someone wondered if there may be limits that will "stop" the development of our heroes.

Of course, we know that Asta and Yuno will have to continue to improve during their adventures, but according to Yuki Tabata himself, Noelle Silva will never stop learning and consequently become stronger. Specifically, when asked how much magical potential Noelle has compared to other characters, Tabata replied that her latent strength could be compared to that of her mother or, again, of the Wizard King Julius Novachrono, statements that make it clear how Noelle, in the future, could become even more powerful and essential.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that just recently Black Clover had run into new problems that would have slowed the speed of publication. Also, through the latest episodes of Black Clover, a new member has been introduced to join our intrepid adventurer company.