The creator of "Armando Hoyos" dies, Derbez gives condolences

Mexico.- Today, various personalities and the media announced via social media the death of the speaker, writer, director, conductor and producer, Gustavo "Gus" Rodríguez.

Until now, the official cause of death is unknown, who on May 28 would turn 60 years old.

On his social media accounts, Eugenio Derbez reported the death of the creator of the iconic character "Armando Hoyos".

One of my greatest friends and life companions has just died. It was my accomplice, my friend, my brother, Derbez published.

The Mexican comedian, in addition, sent an emotional message to the deceased.

He assured that his career would not be the same without the company of "Gus" Rodríguez, whom he described as talented.

Derbez also asserted that the unfortunate was "a genius of language and creativity".

A wonderful human being, of those losses that hurt, ended.