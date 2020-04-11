TV Shows

The creator of "Armando Hoyos" dies, Derbez gives condolences

April 11, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Mexico.- Today, various personalities and the media announced via social media the death of the speaker, writer, director, conductor and producer, Gustavo "Gus" Rodríguez.

Until now, the official cause of death is unknown, who on May 28 would turn 60 years old.

On his social media accounts, Eugenio Derbez reported the death of the creator of the iconic character "Armando Hoyos".

One of my greatest friends and life companions has just died. It was my accomplice, my friend, my brother, Derbez published.

The Mexican comedian, in addition, sent an emotional message to the deceased.

He assured that his career would not be the same without the company of "Gus" Rodríguez, whom he described as talented.

Derbez also asserted that the unfortunate was "a genius of language and creativity".

A wonderful human being, of those losses that hurt, ended.

You may also be interested in:

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.