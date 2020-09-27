the creator clarifies the number of episodes, how many will there be?

When it comes to haunted houses, you always have to deal with obscure presences that can close doors, turn off the lights and … mess up the information on the number of episodes of a TV series. For this the director and screenwriter of The Haunting of Bly Manor decided to to clarify once and for all.

“Several people contacted me today to get insights on Bly Manor, and I thought I’d post them here. It will be nine episodes. Some websites reported six episodes, wrongly. I don’t know why it happened, however it will be nine “, wrote Mike Flanagan on Twitter.

9 that become inexplicably 6 … do you already feel the aura of terror that hovers over the series? No? Well then here’s the trailer for Bly Manor, showing us the characters and the new, grim setting. We remind you that the new season of the anthological series, due out on October 9, will be partially inspired by Henry James’s Turn of the Screw, and that some actors already seen in The Haunting of Hill House they will return to being protagonists but in completely different roles.

Considering that Hill House it consisted of 10 episodes, we can hypothesize something very similar in terms of duration and development of the various storylines. It is likely that the first part is full of mystery and that we will only discover the nature of the horrors that populate Bly Manor at some point.

What do you expect from the new season? You will be able to watch it late at night, maybe with a nice storm as the background? You would be much braver than those fans who were terrified at the mere sight of the Bly Manor trailer.