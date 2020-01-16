The crazy job offer received by the Dukes of Sussex and that is already viral

Share it:

It has only been a week since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry resigned from continuing to represent the British Royal Family and, therefore, the negligible monthly salary they received. Now, for the sake of being financially independent, the dukes of sussex They look at new job horizons. The first project that has been made public is that Meghan will put the voice “off” in a future Disney project, although they have not lacked other Work offers something more rocambolescas. For example, one from Burger King.

The fast food chain has posted on its Twitter account a fun proposal for the dukes taking advantage of looking for a new sales assistant. Using their well-known cardboard crown, they have not hesitated to consider the ‘royals’ now that they change jobs:

“Dear Dukes, if you are looking for work, we have a new crown for you. Work with us, choose the future as you want. ”

The post, which was announced from the Argentine branch of the multinational – hence the verbal forms of the message, che – made noise on social networks, where many users were really interested in the position. We doubt that the dukes respond to the offer – in fact, we do not believe they have been interested in it – but only time will tell if they opt for these media gait, no longer as sales assistants, but as an advertising image of brands.