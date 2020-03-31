The craziest true crime on Netflix

Share it:

We could say that reality surpasses fiction, and even then we would be falling short with 'Tiger king'. The new Netflix documentary series is so surreal that it seems straight out of the worst and most extravagant nightmare of John WatersFresh from laughable characters who celebrate polyamorous weddings, lead covert sects, shoot green chroma video clips, and have an incredibly bad sense of decor. And what do they all have in common? The purpose of this entire project: the life and customs of the largest wild cat owners in the United States, a country where more tigers live in captivity than in any natural area on the rest of the planet. It is a fact that is hard to believe until we advance chapter by chapter in this show created by Eric goode Y Rebecca Chaiklin and we discovered all the surprises (which are not few) that they have to tell us.

The story is structured in a very ingenious way under the precepts of 'true crime': we are told that there will be a crime, a background of each character is developed (portraits that penetrate deep into his personality, life and aspirations) that also clearly locate the enemy camps (private caregivers vs. Carole Baskin, the self-styled "Mother Teresa of the felines"), a progressive account of the enmity and belligerence between the protagonists and, finally, the resolution of the crime that was promised to us at the beginning. Now, on the way we will find another crime (to which an entire episode is dedicated) and numerous amazing side stories that make the entire series more exciting than just the end.

Netflix

Crazy stories like the possibility that Carole Baskin feeding the body of her billionaire second husband to her tigers. That the animal guru Doc Antle looked for virgin women to exploit labor and sexually in his zoo as Charles Manson., in what seemed unmistakably a sect. Antle himself having three wives at the same time. Another character, Mario Tabraue, being known as a Tony Montana in real life for being, in addition to zoo manager, an important drug lord in Miami. Joe Exotic and his music career full of 'hitazos', which includes a song (and video clip) about Carole killing her husband, 'Here Kitty Kitty'. An Exotic worker losing an arm because a tiger eats it and going to work five days later as usual. As the first sentence heard in the documentary says: "People with animals are crazy."

But there is something beyond the extravagant component of this whole story. Yes, 'Tiger King' will make us laugh (and also shudder) with the eccentricities of its characters, but it aspires to be a portrait of a lifestyle that borders on illegality in the United States and that allows thousands of wild animals to be exploited in private enclosures for the economic benefit of their owners. These, as we will see, fit into a certain pattern of narcissism and cult of the leader, of obsession with animals that make them powerful and ambitious beings with the money they extract from illegal sales. Animals that consider "private collection" as if they were stamps or marbles.