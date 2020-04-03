"The craziest theory about The Professor? That he is Andalusian! ”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"The hidden notes of The Professor". This could be, according to Álvaro Morte, a good title for a spin off of his character in ‘The paper house’, whose fourth season is now available on Netflix. The plot is another story because the actor acknowledges that the series created by Álex Pina has made history. “We have done a wonderful thing from Spain and we have to feel very proud. So, every time they ask me if I imagine an American remake, I say that it is done when the primal woman has been lame for some reason ”. And it is not the case.

Looking back, Álvaro assures that nobody expected that that Antena 3 fiction would end up becoming a worldwide phenomenon. “I remember when we did the first season and released the press in some cinemas north of Madrid, there was a deathly silence throughout the screening. It ended, there was no applause and Pedro Alonso, Jaime Lorente and I went to the bathroom. We peed, went to the toilets, and then we looked at each other and held hands and started screaming and hugging. We had no idea where it was going to go but we were proud. ” And he blames this success on Álex Pina, showrunner of the series. "He would be The Professor in real life, a guy with a very powerful head."

The Professor … Andalusian?

Of all the characters in the series, his is the one that has given rise to the most speculation by fans. Morte recognizes that, of all the theories that he has read about him, there is one that has particularly caught his attention. “I am Andalusian, I came to Madrid many years ago and I have a lost accent, but when I speak to my mother, it comes out directly. Many followers have asked me to make my character in Andalusian, when in a chapter it is said that he is from San Sebastián! ”.

The actor is very clear about how the Professor would be going through this quarantine. "He would stay home, he would be very aware of that." In addition, he hopes it will serve as an example for many young people. "It has taught us that you don't need to go out into the world to enjoy a book, an album … Many young people have you as a reference and I would love to think that it inspires them to read or study something.

