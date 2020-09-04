the craziest and most bizarre theories about the future of the Netflix series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the reassuring statements of the brothers Ross e Matt Duffer, who have ensured that the fourth season of Stranger Things will not be the last, it’s time to explore the most bizarre and crazy theories of the fans regarding what we will see during our next trip to Hawkins.

One of the fashions that broke out on Reddit in recent months, is to predict sudden changes in the sides, from good to bad, of the main characters of a given series. Well, too Stranger Things is not exempt, and among the most particular ideas that are circulating on the net, there is someone who is convinced that Eleven could be the main villain of season 4. How is this possible, you say? Just take a small step back, and go back to the Season 3 finale. During the final confrontation with the Mind Flayer, our beloved Undi was severely injured by the creature, eventually losing (at least apparently) her powers. It is not impossible to think that a piece of Mind Flayer may have remained within the heroine played by Millie Bobby Brown, and this could lead to possession, as happened with the unfortunate Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery). Furthermore, we have already seen how Eleven’s moods affect his powers: with the “adoptive father” Jim Hopper deemed dead, and forced to move to a new city, is it so impossible to think that once his powers return, Undi will not somehow be corrupted by his sadness and resentment? We’ll see. Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown recently communicated her thoughts on the relationship between Eleven and Mike, which will inevitably be another of the most important steps for the girl’s growth.

Another popular theory sees possible connections between the next season of Stranger Things and the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. The first season of the series is set in the winter of 1983, the second in the fall of 1984 and the third in the summer of 1985. Following this order, proceeding from year to year, the most plausible option for the setting of Stranger Things 4 it would be 1986, and in this case, spring, the only season not yet explored in the previous three iterations. Period in which the Soviet Union had to face an unprecedented tragedy, such as the explosion of the nuclear power plant on April 26, 1986. A subject that has always generated a lot of interest, as evidenced by the enormous success of the TV series Chernobyl, and which could also be used as a background by Duffer brothers: in addition to attention to the events in the USSR generated above all by the finale of the third season, one could re-read in a “demogorgonic” key precisely the nuclear disaster, caused by the creatures that populate the Upside down, or an even worse new threat.

There are many theories that fans more or less periodically dust off, such as the possibility that the American captured by the Soviets mentioned in the third season finale it is actually Murray and not Hopper, which could have ended up somewhere else (or even trapped in the Upside Down), or the possibility that Hopper himself may try to communicate from the Upside Down via Christmas lights, already used by Will during the first season. But we want to mention lastly a theory that concerns one of the characters who have grown the most during Stranger Things 3, namely Steve Harrington (played by Joe Keery). Who remembers the adventures of Steve and Robin (Maya Hawke), with what seemed to be the birth of something more than a simple friendship, only to discover in one of the most appreciated moments of the whole TV series, the sexual orientation of Robin? Despite the happiness of all fans at the introduction of the first LGBTQIA + character, many are sorry for Steve’s misfortune in love, to the point of reviving theories they would like Nancy break up with Jonathan and come back with Steve again. In fact, both boys could suffer from love pain early next season: on the one hand, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) should say goodbye, at least at the moment, to her boyfriend Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), who moved with his family to another city; on the other hand, Steve could try to reconnect with his old flame, once the “no” received from Robin is disposed of. It sounds more like a suggestion than a true theory, but we certainly all hope that our favorite “hitter” will soon find a new love interest.

What do you think of it? What are the theories that convince you the most? And which ones do not seem plausible to you? Do you know other theories about Stranger Things 4? Let us know in the comments space!