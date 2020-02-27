The crash on the benches between Ten Hag and Bordalás

The Europa League match between Ajax and Getafe left an image of rivalry within the green. Two systems opposed by the same objective. And he also reflected that struggle on the benches with the touch that starred Erik ten Hag, Ajax coach, and José Bordalás, Getafe coach.

Both argued angrily for a few seconds. After an arbitration decision discussed, Bordalás He faced the local footballer, Daley blind, and the Dutch leader came in to defend his footballer. That was when Bordalás and have Hag They crossed words. The referee admonished the two coaches.