Sports

The crash on the benches between Ten Hag and Bordalás

February 27, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Europa League match between Ajax and Getafe left an image of rivalry within the green. Two systems opposed by the same objective. And he also reflected that struggle on the benches with the touch that starred Erik ten Hag, Ajax coach, and José Bordalás, Getafe coach.

Both argued angrily for a few seconds. After an arbitration decision discussed, Bordalás He faced the local footballer, Daley blind, and the Dutch leader came in to defend his footballer. That was when Bordalás and have Hag They crossed words. The referee admonished the two coaches.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.