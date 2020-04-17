Sports

The crack through which Atlético can enter the Champions League

April 17, 2020
Edie Perez
The UEFA You still have many things to decide in this coronavirus pandemic. First, what will happen to the competitions of the season that is not yet over. That is the priority of an organization whose Executive Committee will meet next week, as Javier Herráez recalled in 'BE Sports'.

The idea is to end this Champions League with single-match eliminations in July or August, depending on how the health crisis. The Executive Committee will deal with this matter to try to set the stage for the return of UEFA competitions (Champions and Europa League).

Although solving this season is a priority, a crack can be opened from their decisions that would give some teams hope for the future. Champions League from next season. UEFA wants to know in early August which teams will participate in its competitions. In the case of Spain, the Federation has already communicated that it will send the Champions to Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Seville and Real Sociedad. They would go to the Europa League Getafe and Atlético. The third place in that competition would depend on what happened in the Cup final between Real and Athletic.

The slit it would be opened in the event that UEFA made a decision involving the exclusion of teams from any federation. It may be the case of Belgium, which the European body has already warned that it could leave its clubs out of its competitions if it maintained the idea of ​​concluding its championship.

This case and other hypothetical problems in different countries would open the possibility of invitations to fill the places that these federations would not cover. In this way, invitations would be established whose criteria would have to be defined by UEFA itself. Depending on the coefficient of the teams or their European trajectory in recent seasons, this could be the salvation table for clubs now out of Champions League positions, such as the Atlético de Madrid, Roma or Manchester United.

