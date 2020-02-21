TV Shows

The cowboy book does not count! They make fun of Yuya for wanting to seem very intellectual

Users of social networks are always attentive and ready to launch any comments; be it good or bad; and this time it was Yuya’s turn.

It turns out that the influencer shared an emotional tweet about reading and books:

"I wish some books had more pages, I finish them and I feel empty."

The Twitter account "Things of Mamador * s" reacted immediately and made fun of the phrase shared by the creator of "Dancing Together".

In the tweet shared by the aforementioned account, they mock Yuya's expression for "trying to appear intellectual" in the opinion of some users of the social network.

Immediately, some users commented on the post and even encouraged me to share memes:

According to INEGI, the average reading of Mexican adults alphabets, presented a dIncrease close to ten percentage points in the last five years, since in 2015 it was 84.2% and now it is 74.8%.

The reasons why they read less in Mexico are lack of time (47.9%) and lack of interest (21.7%).

