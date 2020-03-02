Entertainment

The cover of volume 31 of The Attack of the Giants is on the net: it's terrifying

March 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
Many fans are awaiting the release of chapter 127 of The Attack of the Giants, scheduled for March 9 with the distribution of the magazine Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. But many concentrate both in Japan and abroad on the tankobon edition, which is about to make its appearance on newsstands with volume number 31.

It is more than a month to make its debut in the Japanese newsstands and comics shops of The Attack of the Giants number 31, but the author has already prepared the cover illustration that has bounced all over the net in the last few hours. With an exit scheduled for Thursday 9 April, the date on which the number 5 of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine will also be published with chapter 128 of The Attack of the Giants, you can see the image below.

In the Attack on Titan Wiki tweet, on the right, you can see the cover of The Attack of the Giants 31 who sees Mikasa Ackerman from behind while an endless horde of colossal giants the march towards the spectator begins. All have a distressing and terrifying face while many lightning bolts gray the sky; on the horizon stands out another gigantic figure, that is the shape of the Original Giant of Eren as we saw it a few chapters ago: the bones come out of his body from everywhere, creating fear in anyone who looks at him.

Attack on Titan volume 31 it will contain four stories, from 123 to 126. Consequently, the volume will end with Connie's statement about wanting to save the world. What do you think of the drawing prepared by Hajime Isayama.

