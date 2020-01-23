The cover of the new one shot of Death Note has been revealed, here are the first pages in preview

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Very little is missing from the debut of the new one-shot of Death Note, which apparently will lead us once again to follow the adventures of the shinigami Ryuk and the owner of the notebook of death. In this regard, you will be happy to know that a few minutes ago they were shown Cover and preview of the new special chapter.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the cover will present a close-up of the grim reaper and former companion of Light Yagami "Ryuk". At shoulder height is what appears to be the new owner of the Death Note, whose name has not yet been announced. The first spoilers indicated as possible protagonist the boy with long hair shown in the first visual, which apparently would be nothing else Near (now known as L).

We remind you that the new chapter of Death Note, consisting of about 87 pages, will be self-contained and will arrive on February 4, 2020. According to rumors, the new protagonist will be "intelligent as Light Yagami" and will stage an interesting intellectual battle with the disciple of L.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious? Let us know you will read this new one shot by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our in-depth analysis on the special of Death Note.