The cover of the new Hyperdimension Neptunia game was censored in the West

Through his official Twitter account, Idea Factory International revealed the cover of the video game Neptunia ReVerse (Go! Go! 5 Jigen Game Neptune: reVerse), which is scheduled to launch in the West this year at the PlayStation 5. However, what drew attention on social networks was that, when comparing the cover with the Japanese version released in December 2020, it can be seen that censorship has been applied to the characters’ costumes to hide any exposed skin.

On the left is the cover of the Western version of the video game, while on the right is the cover of the version released in Japan. It is wrong to point to Sony on this occasion, since the censorship on any exposed skin of the breasts is the product of the policies of the western distributor.





In this regard, Idea Factory International assured that the original cover is available at the rear, as it is a “reversible cover”. In its statement, the company clarified: «the design of the cover illustration has had to be adjusted so that the game can be sold in all places». According to the same publication, it was also ensured that no content within the video game has been altered, more than some mechanics that have been localized to the West.

Moreover, this video game is a new edition of the game Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus released for the console PlayStation 4. The version was already a “refined version” of Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 released for the PlayStation Vita console.

The revelation of this installment was made within the framework of the tenth anniversary of the franchise. The original game Hyperdimension Neptunia was released for the console PlayStation 3 in Japan on August 19, 2010, and the announcement of this new installment also revealed that Compile Heart is working on other installments of the franchise.

Source: Official Twitter Account

© 2020 Compile Heart