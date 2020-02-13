The cover of My Hero Academia volume 26 has been revealed with the protagonists in the foreground

Share it:

My Hero Academia it is one of the most popular manga in Japan. The title written and designed by Kohei Horikoshi has for years continued to amaze many readers around the world. The story prepared by the author has now reached an important point, anticipated by an internship narrative arc where Endeavor was the protagonist.

In March 2020 it will be published in Japan on volume 26 of My Hero Academia, edited under the usual Jump Comics label. With a fair advance, the cover of the tankobon in question has been revealed, which you can see in the tweet below, alongside the first cover of the recent spin-off My Hero Academia: Team Up Mission.

As for the entire arc, they will also be featured on volume 26 of My Hero Academia Todoroki, Bakugo and Deku together with the current hero number one Endeavor. The chapters that will be contained in this tankobon have not yet been revealed, but will start from 247 and could go up to 256 or 257, or the moment when today's narrative arc starts. The whole winter session of the trio of Yuei boys will be covered with their little accident and training under the direction of the flaming hero.

You like this new cover designed by the mangaka Kohei Horikoshi?