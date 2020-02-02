The cover of Jump SQ is dedicated to Death Note, the special chapter is coming

Share it:

The Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata manga made a lot of fury on Weekly Shonen Jump in the 2000s. With the next anime and publication worldwide, Death Note became one of the most popular works ever. Impossible to replicate, over the years Ohba and Obata have created several special chapters.

One of these will be presented shortly in Jump SQ magazine, about to publish the number it will contain death Note, and on MangaPlus. The chosen date is February 4th, with a publication that will also take place on MangaPlus simultaneously with Japan, to the delight of the fans.

A few days after the official distribution, Shueisha has publicly shared the cover of Jump SQ # 03 where Death Note naturally stands out. The manga of Ohba and Obata, although this time a simple self-contained chapter, wins everyone's attention. The illustration prepared by Obata for the cover is the same shown a few days ago, with Ryuk in the center occupying most of the space and the young protagonist who will be able to keep up with Near on the right.

The rest of the cover features the remaining editorial content of Jump SQ, as well as a caption that reads "The Legend Is Reborn"referring to Death Note. The official publication is only two days away, what do you expect from this chapter?