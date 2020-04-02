Entertainment

The cover of issue 20 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba arrives

April 2, 2020
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba seems to be approaching the end with the weekly chapters. In recent weeks there has been a clash with Kibutsuji Muzan which could constitute the final fight in the series. However, the publication in tankobon in Japan is still far from that point.

To shorten the distance with the weekly publication in Weekly Shonen Jump will think about it Demon Slayer volume 20. The tankobon in question will be published in May but, despite missing a month on the fixed date of May 1st, the cover illustration in low resolution has already been included in issue 19 of the magazine.

As you can see from the tweet below, the cover of Demon Slayer 20 will be dedicated to Yoriichi, one of the most important members of the demon hunters and owner of the original breath. The chapters contained in this tankobon will probably be from 170 to 178, respecting the usual presence of nine episodes per volume.

While tankobon sales will help break ONE PIECE's record, the work continues weekly. Readers have been appalled by the contents of Chapter 200 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and can't wait to find out what will happen to the protagonists in future releases.

