The cover of DC Death Metal reveals the fate of a famous antagonist

It's a great time for all American comics fans: after the announcement of the new DC necklace on Batgirl, fans were able to admire the cover of the second issue of Dark Nights: Death Metal, however, noting an important detail.

You can see the image at the bottom of the cover, for the uninitiated it is the second volume of the work created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo in 2017, which sees DC heroes take on the celebrated villain The Batman Who Laughs in the new Dark Multiverse. To amaze all readers was the cover that places Wonder Woman at the center of the illustration, armed with a chainsaw started thanks to the powerful lasso of truth. Attached to his belt, however, we find a skull with the famous visor worn by his opponent.

The scary Batman laughing will he be defeated already during the second number of the saga? Many believe that this is only a choice to make the cover even more impactful, due to the profound upheavals that a premature defeat of Batman would have on the whole story conceived by Snyder. The next issue will be published in May, we just have to wait to see what will happen to the famous character.

In the meantime, the new DC event entitled 5G was presented, which will change the future of the superheroes protagonists of the various necklaces published by the US company.