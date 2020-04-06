The coronavirus favors Mbappé and Neymar to remain in Paris, according to 'L'Equipe'

Share it:

The coronavirus health crisis closes the exit doors of the Paris Saint-Germain of its two main stars, the French Kylian Mbappé, intended by the Real Madrid, and the Brazilian Neymar, in the sights of Barcelona, ​​according to what the newspaper publishes this Monday L'Équipe.

The newspaper ensures that the pandemic has had a significant impact on the coffers of the clubs, which reduces the options for large transfers in the coming months and, at the same time, it has relaxed the rules of the financial "fair play", which leaves you more margin to invest despite unbalancing your accounts.

In the case of the world champion, the club maintains that Mbappé is a priority for the Emir of Qatar, owner of the club, and who will not accept any offer for his departure.

He Real Madrid, the main candidate to take over his services since he hatched in Monaco, seems to have healthier finances than other major players on the continent, as it shows that he has not taken salary reduction measures for his staff, and its president, Florentino Pérez, maintains excellent relations with the Parisian, Nasser Al Khelaifi, which avoids a hostile takeover.

The PSG assures that, for nothing in the world, they would sell Mbappé, which they bought for 180 million euros to Monaco in 2017 and, at 21, wants to make it the centerpiece of his project.

But if he celebrates one more year at the French club, he would be two from the end of his contract, which would put the question of his renewal on the table next year. The French striker knows that if he prolongs his desire to change airs, his options are reduced because PSG does not seem to make his decisions for reasons financial.

Barcelona's problems

In the case of Neymar, Barça's economic problems can make it difficult for him to leave, sources from the player's environment cited by L'Équipe they assure that "it is not topical". At the end of the next season at the French club, the Brazilian would have turned four in the French capital and would be two from the end of his contract.

Under these conditions, the so-called UEFA protection period would end, allowing the player demand your departure after the payment of an indemnity calculated based on the remaining years of his contract and the cost of his transfer, a figure that the newspaper estimates is around 180 million euros.

It would be less than 222 million that Barça pocketed for his signing in 2017, but a considerable figure for a player who, by then, would be 29 years old.

