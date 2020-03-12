the Coronavirus empties the television sets in Spain

Share it:

Josep Pedererol began with 'El chiringuito de jugones' in Mega and later Telecinco with 'El program de Ana Rosa' and 'Sálvame' and at this point in the week, the declared pandemic by COVID-19, better known as the Coronavirus, has upset a large part of the Spanish television grid.

One of the measures proposed by the Ministry of Health is, as you know, avoid crowds or, at least, reduce the capacity of the events. With special emphasis on the Community of Madrid, the main focus in our country and place where a large part of the programs with audiences from the national grill are recorded and carried out.

We will review, in this article, programs recorded or broadcast with live audiences that they have gone, or at least they have announced it, to record without assistants. Some of these shows are already airing like this, while others already have footage recorded for the coming weeks.

Mediaset

Paolo Vasile's group is probably the one that more hours of television live and with the public performs weekly (Now only 'Save me' is five hours a day) and perhaps that is why he was the first to announce measures to contain the coronavirus, disregarding the public in almost all programs and reducing them.

Thus, daily live formats such as 'Ana Rosa's program', 'It's already noon', 'Everything is a lie' and 'Save me' (Lemon, Orange and Banana) are already being done without an audience. Something that we will also see in 'Viva la Vida' and the 'Deluxe Saturday'. In 'Survivors' and derivatives, what we have seen has been a considerable decrease in public.

A separate case we find with the recorded programs such as 'Women and Men and vice versa' and 'El Tirón', the substitute program for 'Pasapalabra' will be replaced by an expansion of 'Informativos Telecinco'. There is also 'Idol Kids', whose recording schedule may be affected.

Atresmedia

With significantly fewer live hours, Atresmedia has also put in place measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. 'El chiringuito de jugones' started last Sunday and throughout the week spaces such as 'Zapeando', 'Better late' and 'The intermediate' have been added. 'El hormiguero', on the other hand, announced the reduction of public to later suppress it.

As for the contests, the one presented by Jorge Fernández, 'La roulette de la fortuna' has decided to stop recording the program before recommending it be done without an audience, an essential part of the space. At the moment, both 'Boom' and 'Ahora caigo' seem to have enough "mattress" programs and this week they have continued recording with an audience.

TVE

From Spanish Television they have decided to suppress the public of all their programs, without exception. This also affects acts, concerts and other activities. offered by the different entities of the institution (Choir and Orchestra, for example).

This measure affects its most valuable format: 'Operación Triunfo', whose gala on Sunday will be held with the set empty. 'Sánchez y Carbonell' will not enjoy the public either. 'La Mañana' presented by Máximo Huerta was already being broadcast behind closed doors and the 'El Cazador' contest will do the same.

Movistar +

Programs from now on will be behind closed doors. #The resistance CORONAVIRUS, OOOÉ !! pic.twitter.com/xWD4VGxeVu – The Resistance in Movistar + (@LaResistencia) March 10, 2020

Movistar + has followed in the wake of the open channels and we have already been able to see their programs without an audience: Both 'The Resistance' and 'Late Motiv' were issued last night with the stands empty. For its part 'Illustrious ignorant' has postponed sine die recording scheduled for March 16.