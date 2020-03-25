The Coronavirus does not stop the Demon Slayer tour: concerts confirmed with a key visual

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Demon Slayer concert series does not stop, although the Coronavirus is starting to raise serious concerns also in the land of the rising sun. The tour will be titled Kimetsu no Kanade and according to what announced by the official social profile, it will last for four months, from 5 May to 5 September 2020.

As you anticipated last month, to lead the historic Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra there will be the very Italian Andrea Battistoni, now Chief Director for four years. The first performance will take place at the Tokyo International Forum Hall A, an auditorium with about 5000 seats; from there the orchestra will move to Hiroshima (15 May), Osaka (6 and 7 June), Sapporo (25 July), Tokyo (28 July), Fukuoka (5 August) and Nagoya (5 September).

In recent weeks there has been talk of a cancellation, similarly to what Toei did for the Dragon Ball tour. Demon Slayer however will not stop, and in this regard, a key visual dedicated to the series of concerts was shared a short time ago.

And what do you think of it? Right choice? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were looking for news regarding the anime of Studio Ufotable instead, we remind you that to see the new trailer of the Demon Slayer movie you will have to wait for the next 10 April.