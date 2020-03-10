The coronavirus affects the tours of Justin Bieber and Madonna

Share it:

Pop stars Madonna and Justin Bieber have been forced to cancel and modify concerts of their international tours on the recommendation of the authorities of the countries where they were going to perform, in the case of the singer, and the low ticket sales , for the second.

The two recitals with which Madonna was going to end her "Madame X" tour in Paris have had to be canceled since the French authorities banned all events with an attendance exceeding a thousand spectators to avoid mass infections by the coronavirus.

After the official notification of the police office this morning that prohibits all events with an attendance of over a thousand people, Live Nation regrets announcing that the last two presentations of 'Madame X' are canceled on March 10 and 11 March, "the concert promoter said in a statement posted on the artist's website.

Both concerts were initially scheduled for March 1 and 6 but were postponed for "injuries" and were going to close the rugged international tour with which Madonna has presented in different formats and countries her latest album.

For his part, Justin Bieber had to change the venues of his next tour, which instead of being held in crowded stadiums, will do so in medium-sized spaces.

Although in the modification of the dates the coronavirus is not argued as the main reason, some American media outlets associated the low sale of tickets to see Bieber live with the fear of mass infections.

Even so, the eight great venues that were to receive the singer failed to fill the audience enough for the concerts to be profitable and in the new gates it does not seem that the poster will be hung up.

Both news come after knowing that two of the most important musical events in the United States, the SXSW festival in Austin (Texas) and the Ultra Music Festival in Miami (Florida) were also canceled by the coronavirus.

Also, the stars of the K-pop BTS have canceled concerts in South Korea due to the outbreak, and the bands Green Day and A-have done the same with their tour of Asia.