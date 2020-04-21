The conversation between Nadal, Federer and Murray: "You can win 52 Roland Garros but you don't know how to use Instagram"

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were cited on Instagram along with Andy Murray. Complications happened. Rafa was not able to establish the connection but after several minutes, and to the surprise of the protagonists themselves, the faces could be seen. To which Murray replied: "He can win 52 Roland Garros but he doesn't know how to use Instagram". "We are too old for this," Nadal replied jokingly.

During the talk, Murray suggested to Nadal that he enjoy the nights while he is childless. The Balearic, between laughs, He replied that he hopes to be in his situation "not long".

Federer, for his part, asked Nadal When was the last time you had touched a racket? He, as he has shown on social networks, is training with a wall at home that returns the balls. But Nadal said he doesn't play a racket from Indian Wells and that he hopes "Remember something when I come back".

Federer was also interested in knowing why Nadal, being right-handed, plays left-handed tennis. "I can't play with the right, it's a legend. I can write with the right, I can play basketball with it, but in tennis and soccer I am left-handed, ”said Rafa.

Federer replied that he would have preferred Nadal to be right-handed in tennis as well because that would have caused him fewer problems in his career.

Finally, Nadal stressed that he does not understand why they cannot play tennis if there are people who go to work, claiming that the distances between the people involved in the game are safe enough. Despite this, the Balearic stressed that "you have to accept the rules and live with them" and that the Government is "overwhelmed" so the last thing they are concerned with is determining "who can train and who cannot."