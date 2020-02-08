The controversy over Interspecies Reviewers continues: Meidri's voice actress intervenes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Interspecies Reviewers it is seriously at risk of being canceled, with a controversy that is widening more and more. The community is now split in two, between those who defend production and those who, on the other hand, heavily criticize the "pushed content" of the television series. Furthermore, a voice actress has even intervened on the subject.

The whole controversy began when Funimation suddenly announced the cancellation of the series due to ethical standards not respected by the company. Anyway, the works of simuldub, or dubbing simultaneously with the Japanese airing, had already begun and, consequently, the voice actors had already lent their voices to the characters in some sessions.

Brittany Lauda, the actress who lends her voice to Meidri, has posted a press release through her social channels that clarifies her position. In particular, the voice actress has manifested her own disappointment with the cancellation, as a professional who is paid for the work. In this sector, in fact, "losing a job" has no reason to celebrate, regardless of the type and theme of production.

However, Lauda reiterates that no matter how entertaining an ecchi series may be, certain content can be a problem for a portal like Funimation that has no filter for adults. Anyway, the actress was regularly paid for the sessions carried out until the cancellation, as per contractual obligations.

And you, instead, what do you think of the words of the voice actress? Let us know with a comment below.