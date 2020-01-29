The controversy for The Seven Deadly Sins 3 does not end, errors in Gloxinia's design?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The disappointment for The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods has no end, with a lot of criticism and controversy raging during the transmission of each episode. This time, however, it is not the animation component that is at the center of the discussion, but more simply a character design error.

Not even knowing the situation that is destroying internally The Seven Deadly Sins 3, fans continue to punish and criticize the TV adaptation of Studio Deen. The unforgivable fight between Meliodas and Escanorin fact, it has embittered the fans to the point of not being able to forgive even one of the company, forced to rely on a third party company to complete the episodes in time.

On the eye of the hurricane, this time, the Gloxinia design, judged all too harshly by fans for a wing error. When compared to the original sensei counterpart Nakaba Suzuki, which you can admire at the opening, it is evident that the anime has added a considerable part of skin between the back and the wings. Although the choice was made internally to make it easier to draw the character, a fan, a certain Yung Alex1, wanted to reiterate how this "mistake" is not only a choice of Studio Deen, but even of the same A-1 Picutres during the production of the previous 2 seasons, while realizing that the absence of shading deceives the viewer several times in noting the depth of the wings that appear placed on the same plane.

And you, instead, what do you think of these errors? Are they subtleties or are they part of a series of disasters? Let us know with a comment below.