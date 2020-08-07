The controversy continues in Formula 1: the "pink Mercedes" of Racing Point were sanctioned after the accusations of copying

Share it:

Racing Point was sanctioned with 15 points (Photo: EFE)

The FIA settled during the last hours one of the great scandals that the current season of the Formula 1: reported that the single-seaters of Racing Point they copied the brake lines from Mercedes and they imposed a sanction of 400,000 euros and a reduction of 15 points in the constructors' championship.

Lawrence Stroll's team, who has his son in command of the vehicles Throw and the Mexican Sergio Perez, was the subject of an investigation that began on July 12 as a result of Renault's formal complaint to the authorities after the Styrian Grand Prix. The presentation was reiterated after the competitions in Hungary and Great Britain. The so-called Pink mercedes for its similarity to the car of the German team had copied the design of the brake lines precisely from the Mercedes W10, as reported by Renault.

The FIA ​​confirmed that presumption and some excerpts were made known through the official website of Formula 1: “Although the current design of the team's front brake line was acceptable given that was an evolution of team design for 2019 – conceived using CAD drawings of the brake lines in the Mercedes W10 car, when such practice was permitted by regulations – 2020 team rear brake ducts should be considered Mercedes designs"

Racing Point RP 20 and Mercedes W11. The English car changed its conception and was built based on the German car

According to the explanation provided by the official media of the competition, the Stroll team (which uses the engine, suspension and other parts of Mercedes, something that is allowed by regulations) "He admitted to being inspired by the car", but without breaking any law. However, the FIA ​​did not agree with that explanation, since Racing Point claimed that the new regulations had only recently entered into force a day before the start of the season, so what they had previously done with the brakes was authorized.

Although they were designed with the same materials, Racing Point was not refining a component that had already been incorporated into the RP19's DNA. Instead, they were, in the eyes of the commissioners, introducing a completely new component to the RP20, who knew that it was now classified as a part of the list ”, referring to the updated Listed Parts that lists the pieces that each team must design.

This protest about the "legality" of the design of the equipment that Renault started and received the support of other teams will not take away the points from the drivers (Pérez is 7th with 22 and Stroll 8th with 20), but it will bring down positions at team in the constructors' championship: they will be sixth below Renault (32) with 27 points.

Racing Point, anyway, will not change anything in his car for the Silverstone 70th Anniversary GP or for the following because the FIA ​​considered that it was not "realistic to expect Racing Point to redesign" brake lines. Those of Stroll now will have to evaluate if they appeal the sanction, although the director of the team Otmar Szafnauer said in declarations to the official site of the Formula 1 that determination is "Unfair".

Racing Point sanction in Formula 1

