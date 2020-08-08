The controversial publication of Cristiano Ronaldo's sister after the elimination of Juventus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Great frustration for Cristiano Ronaldo: will his future be at Juventus? (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

The unexpected elimination of Juventus in the knockout stages of the Champions League at the hands of French Lyon caused damage that was difficult to measure. The Italian champion was one of the favorites in the current edition and his fans dreamed of retaliation after 24 years (his last continental conquest was in 1996). However Juve succumbed in Turin despite a great performance by Cristiano Ronaldo. And his sister gave the note in later hours …

Completed the elimination of the Maurizio Sarri, who was fired by the Vecchia Signor board of directorsa after the negative result, Elma aveiro He expressed himself on social networks with a publication that left cloth to cut.

“You did better than anyone, I am proud to see you play and see your dedication, but unfortunately you cannot do it all alone. It is also impossible! You know that football is like that, but you also have to think that you did the best you could and you are still the best ”, was the message that Cristiano's sister shared with the photo of the star of Portugal, with her eyes to the sky and open arms, in the last meeting.

Elma's analysis had hundreds of comments and many followers (more than 20 thousand likes), since many agreed that Ronaldo was not accompanied by his teammates to take the series against Lyon forward.

In another publication, Elma shared a note from a Portuguese media that made reference to the breaking of a record of his brother: he beat the mark of the Hungarian Férénc Hirzer of the 1925/1926 season, who registered 35 goals in all competitions. At 35, Cristiano went through it for two and signed 37 this season. "The best in the world. The pride of my life ", wrote.

"The best in the world. The pride of my life", the message of Cristiano Ronaldo's sister for the Juventus star

This is the second time that Aveiro has expressed himself in defense of CR7 in the last moment. Weeks ago, when Juventus fell in the Italian Cup final against Napoli, he had mentioned: “You alone cannot perform miracles. I can't understand how you can play like this ".

The bitter end of the season for Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus raises questions about their future. In the Old Continent, they assure that he would have a chance to land at Paris Saint Germain, which is full of figures and still has life in the current Champions League.

In February 2021, the Portuguese star will be 36 years old but he made it clear that he is still in force and has a thread in the reel to play several more seasons in big football. He has a contract with the Italian club until mid-2022. In the coming weeks it will be known if he will pack his bags.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC :

A controversial penalty and the goal that everyone talks about: Cristiano Ronaldo shone in the Champions League beyond elimination

He entered the second half and lasted only 13 minutes on the court: Dybala was injured again in the elimination of Juventus

Doubtful infraction and definition a la Panenka: the luxurious penalty with which Lyon opened the match against Juventus

All against Varane: wave of memes for the elimination of Real Madrid in the Champions League