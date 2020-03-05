The controversial premiere of 'Nosferatu' in Berlin

Share it:

The premiere of Nosferatu On March 4, 1922, he was involved not in a mysterious and threatening fog, as the producer and distributor intended, but in a dense controversy. A couple of days before the premiere, a 'American' premiere was already predicted, with a big party until late at night. The general press and the media specialized in cinema praised the film, both its approach and the choice of the Marble Hall of Berlin Zoo for the premiere. And the party, especially the party, with big names like Lubitsch, Kräly, Johannes Riemann, Heinz Schall, made the main headlines. However, to the Marxist newspaper Leipziger VolkzeitungerIt seemed like a farce. Starting with the movie and ending with the party.

In an ignited article the day after the premiere, he accused Nosferatu of alienating the worker, of going against the revolution of the working class, masking an apology of fiercer capitalism as spirituality. Specifically, he said that the spirituality proposed by the film, "like religion", was "opium for the masses" and that all he wanted was to contribute to a "wider conspiracy that sought to keep people at a level of stupidity that it gave wings to capitalist interests. " Therefore, he concluded, "the only possible reaction is not to give a single moderation to a film financed by an industry whose sole intention is to adorn minds and consciences."

It was normal for a Marxist newspaper to attack a great launch like this, but it was wrong with ammunition. The problem is that he stayed in the rhetoric and did not provide data to justify his attack. And the truth is that I had them. Not about capitalist advocacy, but about the dangers of capitalism, which in the long run would have been more efficient. The real controversy, the true link with capitalism that could have been used to attack the film, was that Prana Film had spent more money on the film's release than on the film itself. And less money had been spent because he hadn't bought Dracula's rights, a small detail that nobody had worried about.

It is not that they were unaware of the existence of the novel Dracula, by Bram Stoker, but that making some changes in the story they thought that no one would notice: changing the era and changing the names of the characters seemed different. Basically they had forgotten to talk to Bram Stoker's widow. Or rather: with their lawyers. When the promotional material of the premiere of the film came to Stoker's widow at the end of April 1922, she became whiter than Nosferatu. He addressed the British Authors Society) (the British Incorporated Society of Authors). The next step was to denounce Prana Film for the illegal use of her husband's intellectual property. In June 1922, Prana Film, unable to meet the economic amount demanded in the lawsuit, declared bankruptcy. Things of capitalism. I couldn't have chosen this argument on Leipziger Volkzeitunger to demonstrate the voracity of capitalism.