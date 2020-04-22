Entertainment

The continuation of The Curse of Hill House will not be delayed by the pandemic

April 22, 2020
Lisa Durant
The Haunting of Bly Manor series, continuation of the most celebrated The Hill Hous Curseand Netflix, will not suffer any kind of delay due to the pandemic as confirmed by director Mike Flanagan.

The director has confirmed to a Twitter user that they finished filming this new season before the pandemic paralyzed all film and television productions and that post-production is progressing at a good pace now that all those involved are working from home.

Really, if there had been any delay, we would not have noticed either, because to date we know almost nothing about the new episodes and much less we have a release date for the moment they arrive on the platform.

The characters in these new episodes will be brand new now that the story has changed. Of course, the main plot will revolve around a cursed home as it already happened in the mansion of the first season, whose inhabitants managed to stop our hearts several times.

Of course, the characters are new does not mean that the same will happen with the cast. They will return in different roles as in other anthological series such as American Horror Story, where the same faces have played dozens of different characters.

