Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The contingency disarmed Monterrey, the last champion of Liga MX (Photo: Moisés Pablo / Cuartoscuro)

The tournament Closing 2020 ended early, due to the health crisis of COVID-19 in Mexico. Therefore, Liga MX clubs will have to think again about their squads for the next event.

However, Rayados de Monterrey has already had several casualties on his campus and there is still not even a possible return to training. The names that have been dismissed from the Monterrey institution are of footballers who have shone with their quality on the field of play.

Goodbye to the Captain

Basanta retired from the courts (Photo: Corinna Kern / Reuters)

The first of them is the Argentine José María Basanta, who became the most winning player in the franchise. The defender arrived at the Northern Sultana in 2008, after having had an outstanding performance with Estudiantes de la Plata.

In the 12 years he was with Monterrey played 384 games, with which it is positioned as the fourth player with the most matches played with the Monterrey team. Further, scored 15 goals throughout his career as Rayado.

His quality in the back led him to the Argentina national team and belonged to the runner-up of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He also managed to live the European dream by wearing the shirt of the Fiorentina from Italy, but a year later he returned with Monterrey.

The defender is the maximum winner in the history of Rayados (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



He achieved an extensive record with the Rayados, adding nine titles. Three League championships (Opening 2009, Opening 2010 and Opening 2019), four of the Concacaf Champions League, better known as “Concachampions”, (2010-2011, 2011-2012, 2012-2013 and 2019), one of the MX Cup (2017) and one of the Interliga (2010).

Individually, he got the Golden Ball as the Best Central Defense of Mexican soccer twice (2010 and 2012). In addition, he is the only player to have participated in the four editions of the FIFA Club World Cup where the Rayados have been.

In those four international tournaments, He was placed among the 10 players from all over the world with the most matches played in this fair. With nine games he tied Neri Cardozo, who achieved that mark by playing first for Boca Juniors and then for Monterrey.

Goalkeeper change

Marcelo Barovero is also leaving Monterrey (Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters)

Marcelo Barovero, Argentine goalkeeper, also leaving Monterrey after defending their colors for two years. In that short time he managed to raise a Concacaf Champions League and Liga MX, both in 2019.

"For always representing with courage and giving the maximum for the team, Thank you, Marcelo Barovero! ”, wrote the club on his Twitter account. In addition, he recalled his best saves with the royals.

In his place will be the Mexican Hugo González, who returns to the royal institution. The goalkeeper shone with good performances with the Rays of Necaxa.

Now 36, the South American will have an adventure through the Old Continent (Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters)

Now 36, the South American will have an adventure through the Old Continent. The veteran will play in the second division "B" of Spain with the Burgos Club de Fútbol.

"The Burgos Football Club He has reached an agreement with the Argentine goalkeeper Barovero for his incorporation into the black and white discipline. The goalkeeper arrives at El Plantío from the Mexican Monterrey, ”the club reported in a press release.

Leonel Vangioni

Leonel Vangioni has no club at the moment (Photo: Ibraheem Al Omari / Reuters)

The Argentine defender came to Monterrey like a bomb, after playing in historical world soccer teams such as River Plate or Milan of Italy. However, he failed to grab a place in the starting 11.

It arrived at the Apertura 2017 and in three years He won a Liga MX title, a Copa MX title, and a Concacaf Champions League title.

It was the same defender who announced his departure from the Monterrey club. “A stage in my career is ending and I wanted to thank the Rayados club for these three years that we spent together and all their love for the respect and affection that they always gave me. Simply THANK YOU! ”, He wrote on his Instagram account.

Vangioni scored the goal that gave Monterrey the last title (Photo: Jorge Núñez / EFE)



As for his future, there is nothing certain. At first he spoke about his return to Argentina with Newell’s, but Cristian D’Amico, vice president of the lepers, ruled it out.

"Obviously I would love to have a player like Vangioni, but Today we have Bíttolo and other guys who can play in that position. We must maintain an economic balance, "said the manager in statements in the program Jogo Bonito.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPIC

Monarcas Morelia made official its request to change its headquarters to Mazatlán

Neza FC and the formula of a project that promises to “stay forever”

What will be the return to the new normality of sports in Mexico City

Liga MX: the Apertura 2020 tournament would already have a start date