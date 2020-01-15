The Continental, the series of the universe John Wick, would arrive after the fourth film

Share it:

The Serie The Continental, which will serve as a spinoff for John Wick's films, keep going even though we haven't heard from her for months. Those responsible say it has been carefully planned so that it does not interfere in any way with the films.

During the winter tour of the TCA, the CEO of Starz said that the series will be located in the first stages of the history of the John Wick universe, although it is unknown for now if Keanu Reeves will be featured as the protagonist for the series.

"Yesterday I had A meeting to present the season and move on. We like the group of scriptwriters and we are trying to place it in the right place so that it does not interfere with the movies".

Although we still do not have a release date, the director repeated on several occasions that it is most likely that this premiere will arrive after May 21, 2021, at which time John Wick 4 will hit theaters.

Yes it has been confirmed that it is advisable to wait for the appearance of Reeves in the series at some point in the series, but everything indicates that the protagonists will be others and the series will focus on expanding this universe of elite criminals organized worldwide.

The three films that currently make up the saga have managed to position themselves as two of the great references of modern action cinema, so it is not surprising that the inertia is being used to investigate this original universe that really has the potential to tell many stories and Keep offering show for some time.

On the same day that John Wick 4 opens, so will Matrix 4, so we will have double ration of Keanu Reeves on May 21, 2021. He will be accompanied by cast members of the original trilogy such as Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith.