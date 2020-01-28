The contents of Season 1 of Zombie Army 4 Dead War are revealed with a trailer

Share it:

The release of Zombie Army 4 Dead War is getting closer, and Rebellion took advantage of it to publish a new trailer that shows some of the content coming soon after the launch of the game, with the Season 1.

The trailer offers a taste of the new mini-campaign titled Hell Cut, which will include three new missions that can be faced by up to four players. Season 1 will also include new character packs, weapon bundles, weapon skin packs and new character costumes.

Season Pass 1 will allow access to the entire Season 1:

3 additional levels: take on terrifying new campaign missions for 1-4 players;

4 character packs: new playable characters that can be used in any mode;

9 weapon packs: weapon packs including new weapons, amulets, skins and much more;

5 weapon skin packs: customize your weapons with different effects: from wrapping paper to hot lava;

4 complete packs per character: make your characters wear new costumes and hats.

Rebellion also promised to publish new maps for Horde Mode totally free.

Interested players can preorder the Super Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game and Season Pass 1 in a single package for 79.99 euros. Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be available on February 4 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.