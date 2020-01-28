Technology

The contents of Season 1 of Zombie Army 4 Dead War are revealed with a trailer

January 28, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

The release of Zombie Army 4 Dead War is getting closer, and Rebellion took advantage of it to publish a new trailer that shows some of the content coming soon after the launch of the game, with the Season 1.

The trailer offers a taste of the new mini-campaign titled Hell Cut, which will include three new missions that can be faced by up to four players. Season 1 will also include new character packs, weapon bundles, weapon skin packs and new character costumes.

Season Pass 1 will allow access to the entire Season 1:

  • 3 additional levels: take on terrifying new campaign missions for 1-4 players;
  • 4 character packs: new playable characters that can be used in any mode;
  • 9 weapon packs: weapon packs including new weapons, amulets, skins and much more;
  • 5 weapon skin packs: customize your weapons with different effects: from wrapping paper to hot lava;
  • 4 complete packs per character: make your characters wear new costumes and hats.
READ:  Amazon Weekend Offers: discounts on cross-platform games

Rebellion also promised to publish new maps for Horde Mode totally free.

Interested players can preorder the Super Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game and Season Pass 1 in a single package for 79.99 euros. Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be available on February 4 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.