The 'Contagion' cast meets against the Coronavirus

March 30, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Back in 2011, a cast full of Hollywood stars came together for the new Steve Soderbergh movie. The project was called 'Contagion' and it told us the story of how a deadly virus begins to spread throughout the world. In a few days, the disease begins to decimate the population. Contagion occurs by mere contact between human beings.

It was a realistic thriller and without special effects on the effects of a pandemic and, although it did not have very good reviews or public reception, today it is more current than ever, since it perfectly narrates what we are experiencing today because of of the Coronavirus, which has half humanity confined to their homes.

The cast was made up of names like Kate Winslet, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne or Marion CotillardAnd it is precisely they who have joined in a video to raise awareness among the population on 4 basic points:

– The need to wash your hands.

– The need to listen to official sources.

– The need to be home.

– The need to protect our elders.

In a series of videos, the protagonists of the film speak directly to us about the importance of these 4 points, and that it is only in our hands to stop the advance of the virus throughout the planet. You can find the movie today on Netflix. But watch it from your house, please.

