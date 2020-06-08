The conspiracy theories behind Conor McGregor's third retirement

Share it:

In the last four years, he hardly won a fight (Reuters)

Conor McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts for the third time in four years. The former champion communicated his most recent dubious statement Sunday morning on his Twitter account. It was the same channel in which the former champion of two different divisions of the UFC also announced his retirement.

"People, I have decided to withdraw from the fighting", he wrote in the caption of an image in which he goes out with his mother. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! It was a great adventure! "

The 31-year-old Irishman revitalized his career in January with a stunning victory over Donald Cowboy Cerrone, whom he dispatched in the first round of UFC 246. McGregor (22-4) had not won an Octagon mixed martial arts match since 2016. But he had remained the undisputed star of the UFC and its highest grossing figure anyway.

Mcgregor knew how to be the UFC's top star and the company's highest-paid fighter (Reuters)

Now, some figures and former UFC fighters expressed their doubts about his announcement. One of them was Ben Askren, who sentenced: McGregor did not retire. Is negotiating". According to the former fighterThis is a plan to announce his return at the event that the UFC wants to celebrate on a desert island during the month of July.. There he could fight against Justin Gaethje.

Precisely the American wrote on his social networks about the Irishman's withdrawal: "This boy is on the spree again", implying that it is not a final decision but that he will return to action soon, as he has done on two other occasions.

As if this were not enough, Floyd Mayweather commented on the Instagram post of The Notorious: “If I'm not wrong, didn't you tell Mike Tyson that you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you retire! Didn't you want to win the best? Good yes you decide to come back I'll be waiting to punish you again" This phrase sparked rumors of a possible rematch between the 43-year-old former American boxer and the retired former MMA fighter.

The two met in 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. The fight was sold as "The Billion Dollar Duel" and was a triumph for Money, who was returning from retirement, by TKO in the tenth round. Since then, several versions have emerged on a second chapter but never materialized.

McGregor He made his first withdrawal via Twitter in April 2016, when he had a dispute with UFC for promoting a rematch with Nate Díaz, which ended in August of the year. Three years later, he retired again in March 2019 in what Dana White, President of UFC, he sensed was a strategy for his company to give him a percentage of ownership. The Irishman was quick to talk about new fights again, and reappeared to face Cerrone in early 2020.

