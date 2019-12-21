The Connectors: the Death Stranding-inspired initiative for PS4 has ended successfully

Share it:

Death Stranding, the title of Hideo Kojima available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, tells the story of the protagonist, Sam Porter Bridges, and his arduous task of reconnecting all the countries of America, which remained isolated following the Death Stranding, a catastrophic event which forever changed the fate of human beings.

In Death Stranding, players from all over the world are inseparably connected with each other and collaborate for a superior purpose: to instill hope for a humanity now on the brink of the abyss. Inspired by this profound and visionary title, Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia, starting on November 8, launched an initiative with the emblematic name I Connectors, summoning fans of the game and the PlayStation brand and asking them to report and reconnect the forgotten villages of Italy, thus allowing to expand the knowledge and awareness of the extraordinary cultural heritage of the Bel Paese.

The initiative, which ended on December 8, has had great success: over 3,400 users, in fact, participated, reconnecting 1,985 countries and cities, which showed themselves to the public in all their characteristic beauty. The regions with the highest number of reports were Lombardy (269), Campania (191), Piedmont (183), Sicily (167), Lazio (143), Veneto (127) and Tuscany (117); The most reconnected "country", however, turned out to be Rome with 51 reports, followed by Civita di Bagnoregio (40), Olginate (40), Palermo (31) and Craco (30).

To start the initiative, Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia has created celebratory videos from 3 countries to be reconnected: the Valle del Vajont, Pentedattilo and Calcata. At the end of the activation, among all the countries reported by users, a choice was made, thanks to the collaboration of UNCEM (National Union of Municipalities, Mountain Bodies Communities) another town to which a concluding video was dedicated. It is Carrega Ligure, located in Piedmont, which represents the third municipality with the lowest population density in Italy, made up of just 87 inhabitants.

It is possible to watch all the videos and discover the countries reconnected by all users. All those who have actively participated in the competition will have the opportunity to win a Limited Edition Death Stranding console plus a mobile wi-fi router with a 2-year recharge of navigation. The winner will be drawn by January 31, 2020.