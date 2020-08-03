The Conmebol will pay for the charter flights of the clubs that play as visitors in the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana

Share it:

The Libertadores and the South American trophies: the action will return on September 15 (REUTERS / Jorge Adorno)

The South American Confederation He informed the 10 member associations that the entity approved "an exceptional financial subsidy, exclusively for the 2020 edition of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana, for hiring charter flights of the participating clubs, in reference and compliance with the protocols for the resumption of said tournaments, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. ″

The benefit will only be "for the clubs that play their matches as visitors". "In no case will the local club receive a financial subsidy even if it cannot play its match in its city / country," clarifies the communication that Conmebol sent to the federations. Consequently, if an institution, due to the health situation in your country, must move to another territory to be a host, it will be exempt from assistance, although it may be a creditor of the same when it acts as a visitor.

The document, signed by the organization's general secretary, José Astigarraga, and by Frederico Nantes, Director of Club Competitions, discloses the amounts approved for aid according to the air distances to be traveled by the delegations.

If the contestants belong to the same city and air travel is not necessary, clarifies the entity, there will be no disbursement. If the transfer occurs within the same country, the support of the Confederation will amount to $ 15,000. Up to 2,000 kilometers between different countries, the figure will rise to 30,000. From 2001 to 4000 km: USD 50,000. And more than 4,000 kilometers: 70,000.

From the headquarters of Luque, Paraguay, they stressed that the organization will deliver the money to the competitors and each club will choose the company to hire, the charter and travel conditions, as well as must be responsible for the determination.

On July 10, Conmebol confirmed September 15 as the restart date for the Copa Libertadores and on September 27 for the South American Cup. The decision had the positive vote of eight of the 10 member associations.

The communication that Conmebol sent to the clubs

Days before, the entity had reported that it was allocating $ 2 million to the federations, with the aim of promoting the carrying out of the tests to the protagonists who are involved in the resumption of the activity, in order to subsidize a high percentage of the costs, since the economic crisis that set the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic significantly complicated the clubs in the region.

In addition, Conmebol contributed an additional USD 4,000,000 of free funds that can be allocated depending on the needs of each Association.

