The Conmebol suspends the games of the next week

March 24, 2020
Edie Perez
The Conmebol has announced that the matches of the Copa Libertadores corresponding to next week have been suspended (March 15-21). The Latin American body already reported hours ago that the first two South American qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup were also postponed. Two measures taken amid the framework of prevention against the spread of the coronavirus.

From the Conmebol they urge the clubs to "Keep due diligence in order to avoid the spread of the virus, and carry out the prevention protocols suggested by the competent authorities."

The Liberators joins the rest of sports competitions in the world that are casting closure. The Champions, the Santander League or the NBA, among others, have also decided to suspend their activity.

