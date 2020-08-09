The conflict that Arthur had at the Camp Nou: they prevented him from entering the stadium to watch the Barcelona game

Share it:

Arthur could not enter the Camp Nou to watch Barcelona's game against Napoli (EFE / Alejandro Garcia)

The relationship between the Brazilian Arthur and the Barcelona it gets more and more tense. After failing to meet the date of return to training after the holidays that the club gave to the players at the end of the Spanish League, the player They did not allow him to enter the Camp Nou this Saturday to watch the match between the Catalan team and Napoli from Italy, valid for the second leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League.

This afternoon, the 27-year-old midfielder drove to the Barcelona stadium to be with his teammates in the duel against the southern Italian team. However, upon admission, he was denied entry and sent back home. The reason? The results of the coronavirus antibody test are not yet which they performed after returning to Spain after passing through Brazil, one of the countries most affected by the disease today.

It should be remembered that the Champions League matches are played behind closed doors within the framework of the measures ordered by the coronavirus pandemic, which is why only very few authorized people can enter the stadiums. Arthur appeared on Friday at the Ciudad Deportiva del Barcelona and there the PCR test was performed to detect Covid-19 antibodies, but this Saturday the results were not yet ready.

Arthur will play next season at Juventus (EFE)

"Arthur did not come when he should, did not pass the PCR with the club UEFA, is off the list of people who could be in the stadium and that is why it is not here. We'll see what happens, but what counts is today's game and then we'll talk about it, "he said. William Love, Director of Institutional Relations of Barcelona, ​​in statements published by the Catalan newspaper Sport.

Despite the fact that his pass to the Juventus from Italy -in an exchange operation for the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic– Arthur is still part of the Barcelona squad. The South American footballer's pass is the property of the Catalan club until the team's participation in the current edition of the Champions League ends. And Quique Setién's team has just qualified for the quarterfinals to be played in the Lisbon “bubble”.

Days ago, the president of Barcelona himself, Josep Maria Bartomeu, had had strong statements against the Brazilian for not showing up on his return to training. "What Arthur has done is a lack of respect for his teammates, because the team wants to do well in the Champions League. And also for the club. It is not logical that by playing such an important title, a player decides to erase himself. It is unjustifiable and totally incomprehensible ", said the top leader of the Blaugrana cast, who also described the player's attitude as" an unacceptable act of indiscipline. "

The footballer, in one of his last matches with the Barcelona shirt (EFE)



From the Blaugrana institution they revealed that Arthur has not yet met with the sports director Eric Abidal, with whom he must resolve his current situation and his departure from the club. It is also unclear whether he will travel with the rest of the squad to Portugal to play the Final 8 of the Champions League. Everything seems to indicate that the Brazilian is closer to Juventus than to wearing the Blaugrana shirt again.

