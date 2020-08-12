The confession of the Atalanta coach after the elimination against PSG: "We thought the game was decided"

Share it:

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach (Reuters)

The coach of Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini, admitted that his players won the game ahead of time and were surprised by the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which reversed the score in the final discount. So many of Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting turned the game around, after the Italian cast got ahead of it by means of Mario Pasalic.

“It was a very difficult game, very complicated for both teams. For us, obviously, we have great remorse for the two goals at the end of the game. We thought that the game was decided, it is something hard "admitted the technical director.

“When we got ahead, we managed them well. But the entrance of (Kylian) Mbappé, combined with the presence of Neymar, changed things for PSG. His entry energized PSG, which was losing the game. What it has contributed has been fundamental ”, he estimated. “The tying goal, above all, left us very touched. PSG now have good options to play in the final ”, he declared.

For his part, Neymar was delighted by the team's classification that he had to push until the last minute to win: “It was a formidable night. Atalanta is a great team, they have played very well and are the surprise of the competition. They have been very aggressive. We knew they were going to put pressure on the entire pitch. We are very happy with what we have done, we played a great game, "he analyzed in statements to television. RMC Sport.

“We are going to have to rest. It was a tough game mentally. I never thought we were going home. From start to finish, since the warm-up, we have only thought about qualifying for the semi-finals. Nobody is going to get out of my head that I want to go to the final, "added the 28-year-old who is seeking to win the trophy for the first time in the history of the Parisian team.

"The desire I have to win the Champions League is ahead, it has never gone away. There are two games left, just one to reach the final, and we are going to give ourselves to the fullest," he promised.

Neymar He gave the assist for his compatriot Marquinhos to equalize the match. "We cannot stop here, on the club's anniversary. I think the Parisians will be partying tonight. The fans are going to sleep well ”, he smiled.

In the next instance, the PSG will face the winner of the cross between the Athletic of Madrid and the RB Leipzig to be held this Thursday. For that meeting, the technician Thomas tuchel He will be able to count again on Angel Di María, a key player who was absent this Wednesday due to being suspended.

