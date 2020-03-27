Sports

The confession of Antetokounmpo's girlfriend that stunned the Bucks star

March 26, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
In this crisis caused by the coronavirus, social networks are fuming more than ever. And athletes are no exception. Many of them take advantage of this hiatus and the fact of being at home to perform live through their official accounts and thus approach fans.

In this case, Giannis Antetokoumpo, star of the NBA Milwaukee Bucks and current MVP of the competition, made a live on Instagram with her partner, Mariah Danae, when a response from her left Giannis speechless.

The question was: "Beyond the Bucks, what is your favorite team?", To which his partner replied: "I'm a fan of the Lakers". Antetokounmpo couldn't believe it trying to convince her or make her see that this couldn't be true and she insisted. "Since she was little she was a Lakers, in the question she says to be honest, right? Well, that's it."

It is a detail that may not be of much importance, but Lakers fans have taken advantage of this moment to give hope to the future with the Greek, who will be a free agent in the summer of 2021.

