The conclusion for GeGeGe no Kitaro has been announced, it will give way to Digimon

GeGeGe no Kitaro is an anime based on the homonymous manga by Shigeru Mizuki, published in the 60s and is one of the many titles that have been reevaluated in the last decade despite the age. After taking the place of the famous Dragon Ball Super in the Sunday morning broadcasts, GeGeGe no Kitaro is heading towards the conclusion.

The actual anime of GeGeGe no Kitaro started April 1, 2018 and will end after two years, in March 2020. The announcement was made today Tuesday January 21 by the anime's production staff, also confirming that Digimon Adventure: Psi will take its place in Sunday broadcasts.

The transition between titles from the same production company, Toei Animation, is therefore confirmed. There are roughly ten bets left term of GeGeGe no Kitaro which could end on Sunday 29 March 2020, ending in the winter season.

GeGeGe no Kitaro had already entered the final arc in October, when the Nurarihyon arch had been announced. Kouji Ogawa was in charge of directing while Hiroshi Ohnogi was in charge of the screenplay. The character design was entrusted to Sorato Shimizu, together with the role of animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi and -yaiba- instead composed the music.