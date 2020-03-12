Entertainment

The composer of The Last of Us – Part 2 joins the HBO series

March 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
It was not announced by the composer but by the director of The Last of Us – Part 2But it is official that Gustavo Santaolalla will also be part of the team that will be in charge of adapting the Naughty Dog franchise to the small screen. In fact, Santaolalla is not only working on the sequel for PS4, but also commissioned the spectacular soundtrack for the original PS3 game (and later remastered for PS4).

Druckmann has revealed the information through his official Twitter account. Without a doubt, great news for lovers of the composer, who is also known for having worked on Babel, The Informant, 21 Grams, Motorcycle Diaries and many other films.

As for the series, right now details as important as a possible release date or possible actors to embody the protagonists we all know are completely unknown. However, we do know that Druckmann will act both as a writer and as a producer. For his part, Craig Mazin from Chernobyl will also be involved in the series. Check out Druckmann's tweet below.

On the other hand, we also know that women will be very important in this television series. And not only because Ellie will have the same sexual orientation as in the games, but also because some female characters that will be in the adaptation have already been confirmed.

In this way, Ellie will be accompanied by both Riley, the co-star's first romantic interest, as well as Tess (Joel's friend), Marlene, Maria and a name that appears censored and that could turn out to be Anna. The reason for the censorship? It will be a character that will have an important role in The Last of Us – Part 2.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Twitter

