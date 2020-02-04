The composer of MediEvil 2 hints that he will also have remake

Share it:

Talking about MediEvil Remake It can give the feeling that it has not generated much interest and that for this reason it is complicated that we see a review of its sequel with the same finish as this PS4 premiere.

If composer Andrew Barnabas could speak freely, perhaps he would tell us that a sequel to this return from the dead is underway. As we assume you can't do it, we settle for the veiled innuendoes you've been doing lately on Twitter.

This account called for a remake of MediEvil 2 and Barnabas replied with a brief but suspicious "Actually…"giving those who do want more to think of Sir Daniel Fortesque.

This other user said "MediEvil Remake did not work well, so I doubt we have a remake of the second", to which Barnabas replied with a"I'm sorry but you are wrong".

From this last intervention of the composer of MediEvil 2 we can extract two things. On the one hand that knows that the game worked well in sales or that it knows that it is working on another remake.

What seems obvious is that the musician knows something and we may soon know the rest. Perhaps in Other Ocean Interactive they have not given up and want to continue giving a second youth to the skeletal soldier who cheered the childhoods of many players at the time of the original PlayStation.

In our analysis we recognized that the remake was able to make this forgotten franchise up to date and at the same time we regretted that a more detailed work had not been done to also modernize the weak points that the passage of time has exposed. We would have preferred something more worked in line with what was seen in Spyro Reasaplandited Trilogy.