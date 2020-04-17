Sports

The complicity between Vinicius and Marcelo during the confinement: "I am very grateful to you"

April 17, 2020
There are many athletes who are killing the hours of this long confinement with direct from Instagram. If on Thursday afternoon we enjoyed a sporty talk between Iker Casillas and Marc BartraAt night we could see the joy of Marcelo and Vinicius.

In the live show, Marcelo asked his young compatriot about his preferred goal with the Real Madrid shirt, before which Vinicius did not hesitate: "The goal against Barcelona, of course "and also revealed the bet they made, which has not yet been cashed:" You owe me one hamburger. You promised me if I scored in the Classic … ", the former Flamengo recalled with laughter.

There was also time for flowers to fly between the student and the teacher. If Marcelo told Vinicius that he admires him a lot because he is "a patient guy who works hard and listen to advice of the others ", this one assured him to be" very grateful with you. In the field you talk to me a lot, to correct my position or my attack. I am evolving a lot and that is what I always want. Everyone helps me and that makes everything easier. "

"We are a special club. I love helping you, Rodrygo, Militão, Brahim .. ", replied Marcelo.

In another order of things, the lateral insisted on the importance of be attentive and in touch with the people you love during this confinement and "these difficult times". Vinicius, for his part, admitted that he takes advantage to be more with his family: "They are always coming and going from Brazil and now we are here at home."



