the complete schedule of episodes on Disney +

After sharing the new look of the characters of The Mandalorian 2, the American entertainment giant has decided to let all fans know what the release calendar will be for the second season of the Star Wars show.

The Mandalorian’s debut on Disney + is now very short: the first unpublished episode will in fact be available starting from next October 31st, as you know, however, unlike Netflix, not all the episodes will be present, which will be published on a weekly basis. Disney has therefore made it known that the new episodes will be added to the catalog of its streaming service every Friday, by going to end on December 18, the day in which the season finale of the second part of the adventures of Baby Yoda and Din Djarin will be broadcast.

The journey of the two protagonists will be developed in eight episodes, the numerous fans of Star Wars are eager to find out what the future of Baby Yoda will be, a mysterious character at the center of the events of The Mandalorian and which has met with considerable success. If you are looking for other rumors about the show, we point out this theory focused on The Mandalorian, in particular, fans believe that the new Funko POPs can reveal something about the upcoming events of the protagonists.