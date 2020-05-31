The complaint by a former partner of Michael Jordan about a historic fight in training: "I have another version"

"I am a very patient person but I tend to explode at some point because I am also very competitive. Maybe I cannot back it up, but I fight," said Kerr, who landed a blow to his partner's chest. Jordan responded with a punch to his eye and Jackson kicked him out of practice. While showering alone, the NBA star said he felt small for hitting the shortest player and asked for his number to call him on the phone and apologize. "We talked about it and, perhaps in a strange way, defending myself against him was the best thing I did, because he pushed everyone to the limit and I stood before him. From that moment our relationship and trust improved dramatically," Kerr closed.