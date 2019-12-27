The Competition Committee decides that the second part of the Rayo-Albacete will be held behind closed doors

The Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation has decided that the second part of the Rayo-Albacete belonging to the Second Division is closed door dispute as the SER Chain has been able to know.

The referee suspended the match on December 15 due to the shouts of 'nazi fucking' that a section of the stands of Vallecas Stadium gave to Roman Zozulya, Albacete striker and once frustrated signing of Lightning due to his affinity with neo-Nazi ideologies in his native Ukraine.

The Competition Committee has also imposed a penalty of 18,000 euros to Rayo Vallecano and the partial closure during two matches in the stands of the Vallecas Stadium from which said insults came.

The Federation, in the resolution published on its website, establishes that the Ray has committed a 'serious infraction' in relation to the Federal Disciplinary Code.