The comparison of Vinicius with the 19-year-old Christian Álvaro Benito emphasizes: "It will be unstoppable"

The step forward of Vinicius Junior after his great performance in El Clasico It is undeniable, even for those who have been most critical of the 19-year-old Brazilian. One of the usual defenders of his game, Álvaro Benito again emphasized his importance last Monday at El Larguero.

"I saw some Vinicius data of his efforts at high intensity and they are a real bestiality. The day you manage to channel everything you do and your success rate is a little higher will become a unstoppable player and with a few offensive potential, "said the commentator.

In addition, Álvaro Benito pointed out a comparison of major words: "We want it to be Neymar now, with 19 years he. I have passed the data of Christian with 19 years and put 5 or 6 goals by season, to give an example. I'm not saying that he will be better than Cristiano because it would be almost impossible, Cristiano is one of the best players in history. "

"He is a player who has been penalized more his mistakes than his virtues when he is a player of losing balls. You can't ask Vinicius to be safe because then it wouldn't be Vinicius. You can ask Kroos to be safe. If you see him face a defense five times, you say, "What are you doing, where are you going?" Obviously, Vinicius has to improve decision making, but I think he is at the age of making mistakes and I would boost the opposite. I would say ‘hey, boy, for the defenders, go for them decided, that right now you are the best in the team, the most unbalanced’. Because if he faces five times in two or three times, they are two scoring chances for the team. What condition that to rival defenses … ", he added.

Finally, he stressed: "That current has been taken, as if the error is taken much more into account. When Benzema fails a goal nobody says anything, and it also fails them".