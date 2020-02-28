The company that took care of making the backdrops of Mob Pyscho 100 is about to close

Share it:

When a studio closes there is always a veil of sadness, especially when the same company has lent the talent of its employees to directors of the caliber of Masaaski Yuasa and Yuzuru Tachikawa, director of the animated adaptation of Mob Psycho 100.

Lagurus study, after an honored service of several years, it will definitely close its doors starting from the end of June. The company has lent its services to numerous works, including the vast number of titles by Science Saru by Yuasa himself. Among the director 's titles, in fact, some of his greatest masterpieces stand out The Tatami Galaxy is The Night is Short, Walk on Girl, as well as one of the most beloved titles by fans around the world, directed by the talented Yuzuru Tachikawa, Mob Psycho 100, which you can retrieve in our review.

Lagurus, in particular, took care of creating the backdrops for the aforementioned titles, collaborating with animation studios to create visually fascinating works. In this regard, we took the opportunity to refer you, via the link to the source, to a gallery of images of the studio. But speaking of the director Masaki Yuasa, have you already recovered the review of Lu and the city of the mermaids, one of his latest films?

