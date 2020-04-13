The companies of the 'Barçagate', uncovered

He digital scandal uncovered by the SER chain, known as Barçagate, live a new chapter today. He 'Què t'hi Jugues!' SER Catalunya has revealed that not only I3 Ventures, Carlos Ibáñez's company, worked for the club. Barça issued a statement, assuring that there was only one company hired.

SER is in a position to give the names of the other companies, in addition to the already known I3 Ventures. The newspaper SPORT has unveiled one of them, Tantra Soft, which provided services to La Masia. The rest of the companies, all linked to Carlos Ibáñez, are: NSG Social Sciencies Ventures SL, Tantra Soft SA, Digital Side SA, Big Data Solutions SA, Futuric SA, all located in Spain, Argentina and Uruguay.

Club sources assure that all contracts have been rescinded. As we discovered at the time, the bills were broken into different departments of the club: The farmhouse, Digital Assets, Barça Innovation Hub, Media and La Fundació, where unlike the other services, after a year the contract was terminated. Consulted club sources on the contracting of services to these companies, assure that received "recommendations" or even "pressures" from Madrid to hire them.

📻⚽🚨 EXCLUSIVE @To be Evidence showing that I3 Ventures is behind Barça's unofficial accounts All the details right here Tthttps: //t.co/3aZoQiv8U1 – El Larguero (@ellarguero) February 17, 2020

