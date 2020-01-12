Sports

The comment of Ibai Llanos about the Super Cup that has unleashed many laughs on Twitter

January 12, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Ibai Plains, the eSports professional commentator, has shown his admiration for Real Madrid on his Twitter social network. In the end of the Spain Supercup, Atlético de Madrid Y Real Madrid, have played an extension that has ended with a draw to zeros and being forced to throw the penalty shootout.

In the last part of the extension Zidane chose to have Rodrygo, Mariano and Vinicius, a front that has really liked the Madrid fans, especially Ibai Llanos. Even the commentator has remembered Mbappé, which seems – for now – not wanting in the white set with these three players at a higher level.

