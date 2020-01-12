The comment of Ibai Llanos about the Super Cup that has unleashed many laughs on Twitter

Ibai Plains, the eSports professional commentator, has shown his admiration for Real Madrid on his Twitter social network. In the end of the Spain Supercup, Atlético de Madrid Y Real Madrid, have played an extension that has ended with a draw to zeros and being forced to throw the penalty shootout.

In the last part of the extension Zidane chose to have Rodrygo, Mariano and Vinicius, a front that has really liked the Madrid fans, especially Ibai Llanos. Even the commentator has remembered Mbappé, which seems – for now – not wanting in the white set with these three players at a higher level.